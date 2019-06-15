Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Main St
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
Raymond Eugene Flick

Raymond Eugene Flick Obituary

Raymond Eugene Flick, 82, of Cowansville, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born May 9, 1937, in Sagamore, to the late Elmer E. and Buella Irene (Cook) Flick.

He was a retired coal miner at Allegheny Mining in Cadogan, and Fawn Township, and then was a janitor at Allegheny Power for 14 years.

He was a member of Church of God of Prophecy House of Hope in Vandergrift, for 40 years.

Raymond will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 54 years, whom he married Nov. 14, 1965, Shirley June (Aites) Flick; brother, Arthur James (wife, Audrey) Flick, of Rimersburg; sisters-in-law, Ruth Flick, Shirley Flick, and Cherie Flick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Leslie Flick, Roger Flick, Gordon Flick, and Elmer Flick, Jr.; and sister in-law, Jean Flick.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville. Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon at the funeral home with Pastor Scott Kifer officiating. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

