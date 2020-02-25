Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buechele Funeral Home
707 Kellys Way
East Brady, PA 16028
(724) 526-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond K. "Kenny" Crawford


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond K. "Kenny" Crawford Obituary

Raymond K. "Kenny" Crawford, 61, of East Brady, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Born at home, Dec. 6, 1958, he was the son of Raymond K. and Judith E. (Shultz) Crawford.

On July 9, 1983, Kenny married the former Kathleen A. Gaylord, she survives.

For the past 20 years, Kenny had worked at Steiners Outdoors and More in East Brady. He was also the custodian for the East Brady Community Center.

Kenny had a strong sense of community and enjoyed taking care of the town. He could often be seen painting curbs, cleaning up storm sewers and volunteering his time. He shared a special bond with his grandson, Richard; and enjoyed attending and helping with baseball and football. He also enjoyed fishing, especially for catfish. Kenny cherished his family and was always grateful for their love.

Surviving is his wife, Kathy Crawford, of East Brady; two daughters, Shennell (Richard) Crissman, of East Brady, and Tiffany (Mike) Steiner, of East Brady; one grandson, Richard Crissman, of East Brady; his mother, Judy Crawford, of East Brady; four sisters: Annie (Ron) Denny, of Worthington, Kim King, of East Brady, Kay (Bob) Wiles, of East Brady and Cher (Denny) Painter, of Rimersburg. His motherin law, June Gaylord, of East Brady; and one brother in law, Raymond Gaylord, of East Brady also survive.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father, one granddaughter, Brayla Crissman; and his fatherin law, John Gaylord.

At his request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., East Brady. To view or express condolences, please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -