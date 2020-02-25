|
Raymond K. "Kenny" Crawford, 61, of East Brady, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital after a lengthy illness.
Born at home, Dec. 6, 1958, he was the son of Raymond K. and Judith E. (Shultz) Crawford.
On July 9, 1983, Kenny married the former Kathleen A. Gaylord, she survives.
For the past 20 years, Kenny had worked at Steiners Outdoors and More in East Brady. He was also the custodian for the East Brady Community Center.
Kenny had a strong sense of community and enjoyed taking care of the town. He could often be seen painting curbs, cleaning up storm sewers and volunteering his time. He shared a special bond with his grandson, Richard; and enjoyed attending and helping with baseball and football. He also enjoyed fishing, especially for catfish. Kenny cherished his family and was always grateful for their love.
Surviving is his wife, Kathy Crawford, of East Brady; two daughters, Shennell (Richard) Crissman, of East Brady, and Tiffany (Mike) Steiner, of East Brady; one grandson, Richard Crissman, of East Brady; his mother, Judy Crawford, of East Brady; four sisters: Annie (Ron) Denny, of Worthington, Kim King, of East Brady, Kay (Bob) Wiles, of East Brady and Cher (Denny) Painter, of Rimersburg. His motherin law, June Gaylord, of East Brady; and one brother in law, Raymond Gaylord, of East Brady also survive.
Kenny was preceded in death by his father, one granddaughter, Brayla Crissman; and his fatherin law, John Gaylord.
At his request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., East Brady. To view or express condolences, please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.