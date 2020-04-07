|
Raymond L. Bashline, 95, of Kittanning, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
He was born on March 26, 1925, in Kittanning, to Ward A. and Mabel R. (Rupp) Bashline.
A lifetime resident of Kittanning, Raymond was a 1943 graduate of Kittanning High School. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church of Kittanning, where he served as a Deacon.
Raymond was employed as an automotive technician at L. J. Forcht Company of Butler for 27 years until his retirement in 1990, and previously worked in the Kittanning area as an auto mechanic for a number of years.
Raymond also volunteered as an A.C.M.H. Auxiliary Red Coat.
He is survived by one son, L. Ray Bashline of Elderton, and his friend, Vivian Futscher; two grandsons, Patrick Bashline and his wife, Jenise of Kittanning, and Shawn Bashline and his wife, Jessica of Commodore, Pa.; one granddaughter, Joyce Corbin and her husband, Scott of Vandergrift; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Nylene Kerr of DuBois, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia H. (Campbell) Bashline whom he married Oct. 4, 1947, and who died April 12, 2009; one son, Jeffrey P. Bashline, who died March 8, 1990; a brother, Russell Bashline, who died April 4, 2002; and an infant brother, Chester Bashline.
Funeral services were privately held followed by a burial in the Kittanning Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to Raymond's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.