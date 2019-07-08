Raymond "Dolly" Lingenfelter, 78, of Ford City, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his residence.

Born Oct. 18, 1940, in Big Run, Pa., he was a son of the late Darrell and Ida (Porter) Lingenfelter.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served on the U.S.S. Randolph.

Dolly was a former member of the Rogers Chapel United Methodist Church, McVille, and did masonry work in the area.

He was a member of the Ford City Eagles, where he loved to socialize with friends. He was also a member of the Cowansville American Legion.

He is survived by a sister, Donna Black of New Castle, and a brother, Ronald (Marian) Lingenfelter of Edgefield, S.C.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Johns and Alice Offredi; and two brothers, Darrell and Gary Lingenfelter.

His family would like to thank Life Armstrong for their assistance, and also, Arlene Zell for all her help.

Funeral services were held on Monday, and interment followed in McVille Union Cemetery, South Buffalo Township. Arrangements by Welch Funeral Home, Ford City. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.