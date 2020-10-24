Raymond S. Bury, 70, of Walton, Ky., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, Ky., surrounded by his loving family.

Raymond was born in NuMine, Pa., to Michael and Adeline Bury.

He graduated from Pennsylvania State University. Raymond was a human resource manager for Owens-Illinois upon retiring. Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing and being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Alexander Bury in 2013; brother, Tony Bury; and sister, Miriam Lucas.

Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Carol (nee: Verne) Bury; and daughter, Danielle (Paul) Keller. Raymond also leaves behind his brothers: Mike (Louise) Bury, Greg (Erin) Bury and Ken Bury; along with his grandchildren: Mitchell, Luke, Brooke and Macey Keller.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at St. Timothy Church in Union, Ky.

Due to COVID-19, face masks are required for services and social distancing to be maintained.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Lung Association.

