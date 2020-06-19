Raymond W. Weber, 91, of Ford City, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

He was born on Dec. 22, 1928, and was the eldest son of the late Raymond and Mary (Stilley) Weber. He resided with his wife and family in the community for the greater portion of his life.

Raymond graduated from Clairton High School in 1946. The very next day, he enlisted in the Army, much to the dismay of his parents. He served in the U.S. Army and was selected to play in the U.S. Army Band while touring Berlin, Germany. After serving, Raymond continued his education at Duquesne University for his undergraduate studies and Lincoln Chiropractic College in Indianapolis, Ind., and this is where he met his "Jodi Baby!" He and Joanna V. Stucker were married on Sept. 21, 1952.

Dr. Weber loved working with his patients, and retired in 1996, after 41 years in practice. He attended Ford Memorial United Methodist Church, and it played a very large part in his life. He and his wife were very active members in their younger years. Raymond also enjoyed many years of traveling, woodworking, gardening and working in his yard. He claimed to have known every blade of grass in his yard! He enjoyed many years of camping and vacationing with his family, and felt it very important that every vacation was educational. There was a lesson to be learned in everything! One of his greatest pleasures was to spend time sailing his sailboat and wind-surfboard at Moraine Point Park. He did so even into his early 70s. Dr. Weber would most want to be remembered as husband, father and grandfather.

Raymond is survived by his son, Dr. Kirk (Christina) Weber, of Kittanning; his daughter, Karen (Thomas) Toy, of Kittanning; his grandchildren: Lauren Weber (Andrew Muzic), Laura Satterfield (Joe Ursiak), Patric Weber, Kristen (Taylor) Transue, Christopher Toy and Michael Toy; and great-grandsons, Lukas Ursiak and Wells Transue. He is also survived by two brothers, Paul (Ann) Weber, of Washington, Pa., and John Weber, of Clairton. He also has several nephews and their families.

In addition to his parents, Dr. Weber was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joanna; a grandson, Brandon Weber; and his sister, Lois Heiser.

Sail on...

The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to his at-home caregivers and the doctors and nurses at ACMH.

Per Raymond's wishes, a private viewing and service will be held at Welch Funeral Home in Ford City, with Pastor Brenda Schall officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington. To share memories and photos, and to express condolences to the family, please visit www.welchfh.com.