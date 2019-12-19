Home

Services
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
Rebecca Lou (Grafton) Myers


1934 - 2019
Rebecca Lou (Grafton) Myers Obituary

Rebecca Lou (Grafton) Myers, 85, of Kittanning, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

Born Oct. 30, 1934, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Levi and Alice (John) Grafton and was a lifelong resident of the area.

She worked at Miller's Hoagie Shop for more than 30 years.

Rebecca was a member of the Kittanning Church of God.

She enjoyed word search puzzles and watching game shows. She loved her family and spending time with her dog, "Mugzy."

Rebecca is survived by her sister, Sandra L. Grafton Locust, of Kittanning; brother, Samuel D. Grafton and wife, Connie, of Baltimore, Md.; son, Donald L. Myers, of McGrann; daughter, Susan Myers Shay, of Kittanning; son, Timothy G. Myers and wife, Mindy, of Ford City; daughter, Sherry L. Myers Schneider and husband, Darrin, of Monroe, Iowa; son, Ricky L. Myers, of Kittanning; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Clarence L. Grafton, Jr., Robert Grafton and John Grafton; beloved sister with whom she was very close, Mary E. Grafton Ritrosky; daughter, Linda Lou Myers Robards; husband, Donald L. Myers, who passed away in 1994; and granddaughter, Rebecca Dawn Myers.

Friends will be received on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning.

Additional visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robert Grimm, of Kittanning Church of God, offi- ciating. Interment will follow in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

