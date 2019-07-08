Home

Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Regina H. (Penn) Kelly


1975 - 2019
Regina H. (Penn) Kelly Obituary

Regina H. (Penn) Kelly, 43, of Cadogan, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.

Born Aug. 15, 1975, she was the daughter of David T. Penn and Andrea H. (Gulish) Schwille.

Regina graduated from Ford City High School/Lenape Vo- Tech in 1993 and continued her education to pursue training as a dental assistant.

She spent most of her adult career at Walmart and at Klingensmith Healthcare, both of which places she met people and made friendships that will last a lifetime.

Regina enjoyed mostly everything about her life.

Her favorites were going on picnics, crafting, fishing and camping.

Regina also enjoyed watching cooking shows and trying the recipes out for herself. She loved to bake. She also loved to read and vacation with her family.

She is survived by her husband, John Kelly, of Cadogan; her two daughters, Mayson Kelly, of Cadogan, and Sidney Kelly, of Ford City; and her son, Andrew Gilara, of Venus, Pa. Also surviving is her mother, Andrea Schwille and her stepfather, David Schwille, of Leeper, Pa.; her in-laws, Pat and Cindy Kelly, of Kittanning; her maternal grandmother, Helen Gulish, formerly of Cadogan.

She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Also surviving is her furry little friend, Oliver.

Regina was preceded in death by her father, David T. Penn; her maternal grandfather, Joseph Gulish; and her paternal grandparents, John and Mabel Penn.

In her final days, Regina was cared for by the wonderful staff at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot, Pa.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, PA 16201.

Additional visitation will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Nathan Bramlet officiating. Interment will be in Cowan Cemetery.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

