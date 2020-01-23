Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Regina Rena Steffey


1956 - 2020
Regina Rena Steffey Obituary

Regina Rena Steffey, 63, of Rayburn Township, died on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born Sept. 11, 1956, to the late Lewis and June (Covey) Steffey.

She graduated from Apollo Ridge High School in 1976.

Regina is survived by her brother, Jim Steffey; son, Brian Fulton; daughters, Bridgit Fulton and Tina Waugaman; grandchildren: Tylor and Luke Fulton, and Monica and Twila Waugaman; and step-children and step-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ken Steffey.

Services will be private and are being handled by the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help offset expenses.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

