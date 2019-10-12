|
Regis J. "Reg" Kruse, 84, of Washington Township, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, with his family by his side.
Born in Jeannette, on Sept. 3, 1935. He was the son of the late Anna (Grich) Kruse and Earl Kruse.
Reg graduated from Jeannette High School in 1953, where he met his future wife Karleen.
He started off training as a machinist at Jeannette Glass, worked for Durbiano Chevrolet as a car salesman until moving to Vandergrift, in 1972. Continuing his love for cars, he again worked as a salesman for Kiski Valley GMC (Papp's) in Leechburg. Reg was a custodian for many schools in the Kiski Area School District, before retiring in 1984, due to health reasons.
Reg was of Lutheran faith and was a member of St. Paul's Highfield Lutheran Church in Vandergrift. He loved watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, reading when he could and sitting on the porch with his wife and everyone who came to visit. Reg's greatest love though was his family. His family meant the world to him and he the world to them.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Levino and Violet Margan; one brother, Jim Kruse; and a son-inlaw, Richard Held.
He is survived by the love of his life of 62 years, Karleen (Downs) Kruse; his children: Randy (Jackie) Kruse, of Worthington, Tim (Cindy) Kruse, of Vandergrift and Beth (The late Rich) Held, of Vandergrift; a sister, Rita (William) Brasco, of Jeannette; his loving grandchildren: Deanna Kruse, Jayme Kruse, Alyssa (Jeremy) Abel, Shawna (Bill) Johns, Cara (David) Stoklosa and Brandon (KayLee) Morrill; and his five great-grandchildren who completed his life: Jordan Johns, Peyson Johns, Gracelynn Johns, DeLaney Stoklosa and Eliza Stoklosa; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Janette L. Gamble Funeral Home Inc., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, 724-567-7006. Services for Reg will include a brief visitation at 9 a.m. and begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at St. Paul's Highfield Lutheran Church, 1595 Dime Road, Vandergrift with Pastor Ryan Pusch officiating. Burial will follow immediately at Twin Valley Memorial Park, 483 Athena Drive, Delmont. Online condolences may be made at Gamblefh.com.