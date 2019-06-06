The Little Angel, Remington L. Klingensmith, 3 months, of Manorville, went to Heaven to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born March 19, 2019, to Jordan Klingensmith and Chelsea Booher, at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, Pittsburgh.

His smile brightened everybody's day.

Survivors include his father, Jordan Klingensmith and his mother, Chelsea Booher, of Manorville; his sister, Alyvia Klingensmith, of Manorville; his brother, Greyson Klingensmith, of Manorville; maternal grandfather, Harry Booher; and paternal grandparents, Rex and Karen Klingensmith.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Terri Tindell; uncle, Travis Klingensmith; and aunt, Alana Klingensmith.

Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, until time of funeral service at noon.