Rena Eileen Gray, 91, of Orchard Park, N.Y., formerly of Dayton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Green- Field Health & Rehabilitation Center in Lancaster, N.Y.
Eileen was born Oct. 29, 1928, in NuMine, the daughter of Robert and Juanita (Rose) Fletcher.
Eileen lived in the Dayton area for most of her life and was dedicated to caring for her home and family. She was a very active member of Dayton United Methodist Church, where she was the former president of the Dayton United Methodist Women's Group and taught Sunday school for 60 years. Eileen will be best remembered for being the first female lay leader of the Western Pennsylvania Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, Gregory Gray and wife, Donna, of Fort Myers, Fla.; two grandchildren, Gregory Gray, Jr., and Christine Tinnesz and husband, Dylan; three great-grandchildren: Ellie and Casey Tinnesz and Hayden Gray; and brother, Robert Fletcher, of Apollo.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Leonard Gray, whom she married Dec. 25, 1946; brother, Laird Fletcher; and sister, Wanda Dantonio.
Family and friends will be received from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, 125 E. Main St., Dayton. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services honoring Eileen's life at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Dayton United Methodist Church, 105 E. Church St., Dayton, with the Rev. Jason McQueen officiating. Interment will be in Emory Chapel Cemetery, Dayton. Contributions can be made in Eileen's honor to the Dayton United Methodist Church, PO Box 336, Dayton, PA 16222. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc. For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Eileen's family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.