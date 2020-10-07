Richard A. McEntire, 83, of Rural Valley, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 20, 1937, to Charles and Eileen (Cuneo) McEntire in NuMine, Pa.

Richard worked as a tool and die maker for Fisher Scientific, Indiana. He also owned and operated McEntire TV Repair.

He was a member the Rural Valley United Methodist Church. Richard enjoyed camping and traveling. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Richard is survived by his two sons, Shawn (Mary) McEntire and Kurt (Becky) McEntire; daughter, Molly Ann (Alan) Doerr; eight grandchildren: Derek, Emily, Stewart, Tyler, Jared, Joshua, Corey and Mathew; and great-grandson, Jeremiah.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Eleanor McEntire, who died Jan. 1, 2015.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Rural Valley United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Craig Lindahl and the Rev. David Peightal co-officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior.

Interment will take place in the Rural Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rural Valley United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.carson/boyer.com