1/
Richard A. Zacour
1927 - 2020
Richard A. Zacour, 93, of Ford City, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 21, 1927, in Ford City, to Mershad and Sukar George Zacour.

Richard formerly worked at PPG Industries in Ford City, and retired from the State Liquor Control Board in 1989.

He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during World War II.

Richard enjoyed air planes and flying and rebuilt his own plane and his house, loved his family, especially his granddaughter.

He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Alberta McCurdy Zacour; daughter, Renee Zacour, of Ford City; granddaughter, Montana Crissman, of Ford City; and daughterin law, Stephanie Zacour, of Chattanooga, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Richard Zacour; sisters, Martha Farrah and Katherine De- Como; and brothers, Arthur Zacour and Nathaniel Zacour.

Visitation will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, until the time of funeral services at 1:30 p.m.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.

Family requests donations to be made to the Cancer Research Institute 212-688-7515 or cancerresearch.org.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
