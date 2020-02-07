Home

Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Richard Allen Huller

Richard Allen Huller Obituary

Richard Allen Huller, 70, of Chambersville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

He was born on Dec. 15, 1949, to Charles and Arlene (Sheasley) Huller in Indiana, Pa.

Richard worked as an equipment operator and boss for S.W. Jack and Duo Construction.

He was a lifetime member of the Sagamore Veterans of Foreign War auxiliary and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Richard is survived by his son, Richard Huller, of Chambersville; two brothers, Charles Huller, of Virginia and Donald Huller, of Cleveland, Ohio; former wife and family member, Connie Huller; girlfriend,

Linda Podobensky and her children, Melinda Brown and Nicholas Cymbol; her granddaughter, Hailey Mergen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Huller; and sister, Emma Jean Mohney.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Plumville Fire Dept., 107 Indiana St., Plumville.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. www.carson/boyer.com.

