Richard Allen "Rick" Kopnicky, 63, of Apollo, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
Born June 9, 1956, in Portage, Pa., he was a son of the late Michael Kopnicky and Delores (Dunlap) Kopnicky.
Rick was a graduate of Portage Area High School, and attended Citizens Ambulance Service Program, originally for Emergency Medical Technician services, and switching to be a paramedic.
He was well-regarded for his 36 years at Citizens Ambulance, starting as a paramedic in August of 1982, and retiring as a supervisor in June of 2018. Rick was also an instructor for paramedics at I.U.P., and was a member of the FBI Special Medical Response Team, and with Homeland Security. He was a member of Apollo United Presbyterian Church, the Apollo Area Lions Club, and assisted with Food 4 Kids.
Rick had a magnetic personality, and loved karaoke, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed collecting model trains, and was a member of the Train Collectors Association.
In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Kopnicky; and a granddaughter, Leanne Austin.
He is survived by his wife of seven years, Carol A. (Rodnicki) Kopnicky; daughters: Misty (Chris) Tyler, of St. Augustine, Fla., Christine (Mark) Bujalski, of Gibsonia, and Holly Austin, of Apollo; grandchildren: Michelle Tyler, Brian, and Megan Bujalski, Dannika and Kayla Austin; great-granddaughter, Kaydence; brother, Scott (Frances) Kopnicky, of Portage, Pa.; nieces and nephews, Missy (Craig) Fatula, Jason, Corey, and Kayci Kopnicky; and his beloved dogs, Rachel and Bella.
Friends will be received on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Curran Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Lea Austin officiating. Interment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rick's memory to Orphans of The Storm, 11878 State Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.