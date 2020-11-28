Richard Audley HAAS, 69, of Avonmore, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

He was born Oct. 8, 1951, and the son of the late Audley and Donna (Cricks) HAAS.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and a self-employed truck driver for 422 Homes. Rich enjoyed the outdoors, often coon hunting and riding his side-by-side. He spent a lot of time admiring horses and the countryside while working on his Ford trucks. He loved the time he had with his close friends and the memories he made with his daughters and especially, his grandchildren.

Rich is survived by his wife, Ada May HAAS, of Avonmore; five daughters: Penny Carlson, of Apollo, Patricia HAAS, of Big Run, Kathrine (Martin) HAAS Rager, of New Florence, Barbara (David) Crissman, of Shelocta and Brenda (Paul) McAfoose, of Avonmore; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Denise (William) Beatty, of Vandergrift and Jeanne (Charles) Allen, of Elderton; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will be received from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, and on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon with the Rev. Lee Rupert officiating.

All visitations and services will be at the Janette L. Gamble Funeral Home Inc., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, PA 15690, 724-567-7006.

Interment will take place at the Ridge View Cemetery with full military honors by the Vandergrift Honor Guard.

Due to state mandates concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the capacity at visitations will be limited.

Please wear a mask and observe social distancing protocols.