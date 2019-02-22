Richard Dale Fox, Sr., 88, of Templeton, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation & Nursing Facility in Kittanning.

He was born Sept. 20, 1930, in Templeton, to the late Donald and Chrissie (Sloniger) Fox and lived in the area all of his life.

He was retired from Penn- DOT.

Richard was a member of Templeton Church of God, where he served as a Deacon for many years.

He was a past Worshipful Master of Kittanning-East Brady Masonic Lodge 244 F&AM.

He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Mary Jane Fox; daughter, Pamela (Howard) Hooks, of Templeton, and son, Richard Dale, Jr. (Diana) Fox, of Templeton; granddaughters, Renee Michelle (Brian) Jamison, of Tyrone, Pa., Kristy Lynn (George) Conrad, of Tyrone, Pa., Tracy (Gary) Hooks, of Ford City, and Mandy Petruzzi, of Templeton; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Esther Fox and Laura Fox, both of Templeton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin L. Fox and Charles R. Fox; and sister, JoAnn Bish.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with a Masonic Service being held at 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Richard Molgaard and the Rev. Robert Grimm co-officiating. Interment will be in Cochran Cemetery, Templeton. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.