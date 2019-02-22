Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
Richard Dale Fox Sr.


Richard Dale Fox Sr. Obituary

Richard Dale Fox, Sr., 88, of Templeton, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation & Nursing Facility in Kittanning.

He was born Sept. 20, 1930, in Templeton, to the late Donald and Chrissie (Sloniger) Fox and lived in the area all of his life.

He was retired from Penn- DOT.

Richard was a member of Templeton Church of God, where he served as a Deacon for many years.

He was a past Worshipful Master of Kittanning-East Brady Masonic Lodge 244 F&AM.

He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Mary Jane Fox; daughter, Pamela (Howard) Hooks, of Templeton, and son, Richard Dale, Jr. (Diana) Fox, of Templeton; granddaughters, Renee Michelle (Brian) Jamison, of Tyrone, Pa., Kristy Lynn (George) Conrad, of Tyrone, Pa., Tracy (Gary) Hooks, of Ford City, and Mandy Petruzzi, of Templeton; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Esther Fox and Laura Fox, both of Templeton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin L. Fox and Charles R. Fox; and sister, JoAnn Bish.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with a Masonic Service being held at 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Richard Molgaard and the Rev. Robert Grimm co-officiating. Interment will be in Cochran Cemetery, Templeton. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

