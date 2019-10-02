Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Snyder Crissman Funeral Home
Kittanning, PA
Richard David Corbett


1959 - 2019
Richard David Corbett Obituary

Richard David Corbett, 59, of Kittanning, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at home. He was born Oct. 9, 1959, on Midway Island, to Margaret (Weaver) Corbett Reigard and the late James Herbert Corbett. He lived in the area all of his life and worked as a press operator for the Leader Times. Richard was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret "Peggy" Corbett-Reigard, of Kittanning; sister, Patty (Rick) Swartz, of Kittanning; brother, Jay Corbett of Marysville, Pa.; brother, Ralph Corbett, of Kittanning; brother, Stephen (Laurie) Corbett of York, Pa.; niece, Heather (Alex) Oberholtzer, of Palmer, Alaska; nephew, Bobby Swarts, of Kittanning; nephew, Jonathan Corbett, of Petrolia; and nephew, Justin Corbett, of Johnstown.

He was preceded in death by his father, James H. Corbett; brother, Daniel H. Corbett; sister, Donna L. Corbett; and step father, Don Reigard.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning,with the Rev. Deborah Kociban officiating. Donations may be to the . For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

