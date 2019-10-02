|
Richard David Corbett, 59, of Kittanning, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at home. He was born Oct. 9, 1959, on Midway Island, to Margaret (Weaver) Corbett Reigard and the late James Herbert Corbett. He lived in the area all of his life and worked as a press operator for the Leader Times. Richard was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret "Peggy" Corbett-Reigard, of Kittanning; sister, Patty (Rick) Swartz, of Kittanning; brother, Jay Corbett of Marysville, Pa.; brother, Ralph Corbett, of Kittanning; brother, Stephen (Laurie) Corbett of York, Pa.; niece, Heather (Alex) Oberholtzer, of Palmer, Alaska; nephew, Bobby Swarts, of Kittanning; nephew, Jonathan Corbett, of Petrolia; and nephew, Justin Corbett, of Johnstown.
He was preceded in death by his father, James H. Corbett; brother, Daniel H. Corbett; sister, Donna L. Corbett; and step father, Don Reigard.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning,with the Rev. Deborah Kociban officiating. Donations may be to the . For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.