Richard E. "Gene" Rishel, 68, of Kittanning, Pa., passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center.

He was born on March 19, 1951, in Kittanning, Pa., the son of Richard "Dick" Rishel and June (Mosbaugher) Rishel Cravener.

Gene was a 1969 graduate of Elders Ridge High School and was a lifetime resident of the Spring Church area.

He was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Girty.

Gene retired from U.S. Steel in Vandergrift as a tractor operator.

His favorite sports teams were the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers and could always be found cheering them on. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and listening to music.

His memory will be cherished by his mother, June Cravener and companion, Art Morrison; aunts, Laura Mosbaugher of Apollo, Sandra Sturiale of Avonmore, and Shirley Rishel of Vandergrift; and cousins, Stacey Hankey and husband, Sheldon, of Ford City, Regina Schrecengost and husband, Mark, of Avonmore, David Rishel of Vandergrift, and Nancy Rymut and husband, Tom, of Connecticut.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard "Dick" Rishel.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St Kittanning, Pa.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Ed Walters officiating.

Interment will be held in Spring Church Lutheran Cemetery, Apollo, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gene's memory to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta, PA 15774; or to the St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 333 N. McKean St., Kittanning, PA 16201.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Gene's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.