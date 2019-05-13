Home

Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-545-9464
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
Richard E. "Gene" Rishel

Richard E. "Gene" Rishel Obituary

Richard E. "Gene" Rishel, 68, of Kittanning, Pa., passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center.

He was born on March 19, 1951, in Kittanning, Pa., the son of Richard "Dick" Rishel and June (Mosbaugher) Rishel Cravener.

Gene was a 1969 graduate of Elders Ridge High School and was a lifetime resident of the Spring Church area.

He was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Girty.

Gene retired from U.S. Steel in Vandergrift as a tractor operator.

His favorite sports teams were the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers and could always be found cheering them on. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and listening to music.

His memory will be cherished by his mother, June Cravener and companion, Art Morrison; aunts, Laura Mosbaugher of Apollo, Sandra Sturiale of Avonmore, and Shirley Rishel of Vandergrift; and cousins, Stacey Hankey and husband, Sheldon, of Ford City, Regina Schrecengost and husband, Mark, of Avonmore, David Rishel of Vandergrift, and Nancy Rymut and husband, Tom, of Connecticut.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard "Dick" Rishel.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St Kittanning, Pa.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Ed Walters officiating.

Interment will be held in Spring Church Lutheran Cemetery, Apollo, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gene's memory to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta, PA 15774; or to the St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 333 N. McKean St., Kittanning, PA 16201.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Gene's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

