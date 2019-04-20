Home

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Earl Lightcap Obituary

Richard Earl Lightcap, 71, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, while at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

The son of Harold and Madeline (Allison) Lightcap, he was born Aug. 13, 1947, in Marion Center.

Richard had been employed by Specialty Tire, formerly known as McCreary Tire and Rubber. He enjoyed working outside and spending time with his dogs and special cat, Bella. Richard will be remembered as a loving husband and father.

Surviving is his wife, Linda (Spence) Lightcap, of Indiana; daughter, Jenny (Daniel) Laffey, of Charlotte, N.C.; adoptive daughter, Mary Blocker, of Philadelphia; adopted son, Dennis (Cathy) Bruner; God son, Levi Bruner; siblings, Sandra Simpson, of Marion Center, Scott (Sheree) Lightcap, of Home, Pam (Ronald) VanLeer, of Home; sister-inlaw, Betty Lightcap, of Long Island, N.Y; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kelly Lightcap; brother, Ronald Lightcap; and brother in-law, Ed Simpson.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. on Monday at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, 898 Old Route 119 N., Indiana. A memorial service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Matt Lantz and Father William Lechnar, officiating. www.lefdahlfuneralhome.com.

