Richard Elliott Schall, 92, of Templeton, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born Aug. 8, 1926, in Templeton, to the late Walter and Violet (McIntyre) Schall.

He was a retired self employed contractor and served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Richard enjoyed boating, swimming, and camping.

He is survived by a sister, Betty Sawron, of Butler; five nieces, Carol Snyder, of Templeton; Peggy Anderson, of Templeton; Diane Sawron, of Butler; Kathy Wiant, of New Bethlehem; and Cindy Schall, of Sharon; and three nephews, Walter Schall, of Ford City; Joey Sawron, of Butler; and Gary Schall, of Sharon.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Anna (Johns) Schall; two brothers, Charles Schall and Ray Schall; a sister, Josephine Wiant; three nephews, Charles Schall, Jr., Ray Schall, Jr., and Lannie Wiant; and two nieces, Christine Wiant and Linda Schall.

Private services will be held with full military honors, with the Rev. Robert Grimm officiating. Interment will be in Cochran Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.