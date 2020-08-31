Richard Joseph Englert, 59, peacefully passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and devoted wife of 19 years, Cathy (Krupa) Englert, at his Indiana home.

Rick was born July 14, 1961, in Kittanning, to Janet (Flynn) Englert and John Francis Englert.

He spent his formative years in Ford City, attended St. Mary's and Ford City Catholic Schools and graduated in 1980 from Ford City High School.

Following in the path of his parents, Rick enlisted in the United States military and served from 1980 to 1985 in the Navy.

Rick's service took him to many places on the flight deck of the USS Ranger, where he was awarded Sailor of the Month for preventing an ordnance catastrophe.

Following an honorable discharge, Rick, like his father, studied at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, earned a Bachelor's degree in sociology, and served the elderly at St. Andrew's Village and youth and families at Indiana Guidance Center.

In 2002, at the age of 39, Rick became one of the oldest cadets of the Pennsylvania State Police.

His tenacity and desire to become a state trooper was fulfilled and he served the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the Uniontown, Somerset and Indiana barracks until he retired in May.

Rick's altruistic approach to duty and service throughout his life established him as a leader in the department and contributed to the honor of the uniform.

He served his fellow police officers in the prestigious role of a mentor in the Members Assistance Program, where he called on his background in sociology as he provided trusted support to fellow officers who had experienced trauma in the field.

Rick understood and cared about people.

He was a character who had character.

Rick was artistic in mediums of photography and charcoal drawings.

He was a lover of nature. He fed deer, birds, groundhogs and any other animal that wandered into his backyard.

Rick placed rescued cats in loving homes, and he could be found at Four Footed Friends regularly visiting and bringing treats to the homeless cats.

In his free time, Rick spent time on the boat with his family and rode his motorcycle in benefit rides or through the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee.

He loved music from the '70s and '80s.

Rick would often show off his musical ability to "name that tune" by recognizing songs and artists in one or two notes.

He enjoyed going to many concerts; 38 Special and Neil Young were among his favorite musical artists.

Rick was a faithful man and was an active member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.

In mid-June, he received an advanced cancer diagnosis.

Throughout his fight, Rick continued to show humor and humility, relied heavily on his faith and accepted his plight with grace and dignity. Rick was 59.

In addition to his wife, Cathy, Rick is survived by his mother, Janet Englert, of Ford City; stepchildren: Michelle (Jason) Shirk, of Colver; and Megan (Ryan) Fields, of Indiana; grandchildren Madison Shirk, Gabri'el Shirk and Isaac Wolfe; siblings: Monica Englert, Susan (Paul) Wolfe and Gregory (Gina) Englert, all of Ford City; John Englert Jr., of Harrisburg; and Marjorie (Brian) Hobaugh, of Cranberry Township; godparents: William and Sylvia Englert, of New Kensington; numerous nieces, nephews and relatives; and many friends including the brother- and sisterhood of the Pennsylvania State Police.

He was preceded in death by his father, John F. Englert; maternal grandparents Eleanor (Erickson) and Richard Joseph Flynn; paternal grandparents Anna (McKernan) and James Englert; and Aunt Cynthia Flynn.

Friends will be received from 2-9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father John A. Pavlik at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Assumption Church, in Lucernemines. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Nanty Glo.

Thank you to Rick's medical team at Shadyside Hospital, to the brother- and sisterhood of the Pennsylvania State Police, and to his friends and family for their unwavering support.

As per current CDC recommendations, masks and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15710. lefdahlfuneralhome.com