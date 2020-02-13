|
Richard K. "Banjopicker" Younkins, Jr., 77, of South Buffalo Township, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, peacefully, at ACMH Hospital in East Franklin Township.
Dick was born in Kittanning, on May 7, 1942, a son of the late Gertrude V. (Lightbody) and Richard K. Younkins, Sr.
Dick served in the U.S. Navy as a E-3 during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a craneman at Allegheny Ludlum Steel, retiring in 1997. He attended Clinton Presbyterian Church in South Buffalo Township.
Dick was a member of the American Legion in Worthington, the Eagles Post 606 in Ford City, Armstrong County League of Arts from 1978 to 2016, and the president of the board for McVille Union Cemetery in South Buffalo
Township. Dick played country music at local nursing homes and for the VA in Butler. He played at the Fox & Koon Bluegrass in Franklin, the Somerville Fireman's Bluegrass and the Forest Circle Bluegrass. He also played at Ritzert's from 1984-2004 on a Friday night. He enjoyed playing tenor banjo, mandolin, fiddle and guitar most recently at Renshaw Farms over the past summer. He played until leukemia and heart disease took over his life. He loved to camp, loved his family and loved his dog, Lucky.
Dick is survived by his wife of 53 years, Charlotte "Charley" M. (Lyons) Younkins; two daughters, Val "Chickey" and JR Schnur, of Herman; Connie N. Younkins, of Bethel Township; his son, Richard K., III and Brenda Younkins, of Natrona Heights. His grandchildren: Andrew, Alex, Jacob, Ryan, Faith, Haley, Larry, Amanda, Sara and Kamron and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Logan. Dick is also survived by his brother, James, husband of Debi Younkins, of Leonardtown, Md.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. in the Redmond Funeral Home Inc., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Hindman officiating. A private family burial will be held in McVille Union Cemetery in South Buffalo Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richard G. Laube Cancer Center, 1 Nolte Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201 or of Western Pennsylvania, 333 E. Carson St., Suite, 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
