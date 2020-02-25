|
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, Richard K. Zacour passed away at the age of 62, in Hixson, Tenn.
He is survived by his spouse and best friend, Stephanie; parents, Richard and Alberta Zacour; sister, Renee Zacour; niece, Montana Crissman; and sisters-in-law, Marion Gaydos and Carolyn Gaydos.
Richard worked as a perfusionist for 37 years and enjoyed his profession.
He believed in working hard and was a good problem solver. He was quite the handyman, passed on from his dad. He also enjoyed working on cars, rides on Virginia backroads with Stephanie which always involved a good hotdog from Sam's Hot Dog Stand in Waynesboro, Va., or ice cream from the DQ or Chile's Peach Orchard. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 24, 2020, with services at 11 a.m. at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, PA 16226. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute by calling 212-688-7515 or online at cancerresearch.org to help advance clinical research of prostate cancer.