After a courageous battle with cancer, Richard Kuffa has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Richard passed peacefully at home on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born April 20, 1944, in Beyer, Pa., to Frank and Margaret (Bruno) Kuffa.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Deborah; three children: a son, Vincent (Heather) Kuffa, Bella and Carter, daughters, Tracy (Dan) Lewis, Tessa (Russell) Bowman, Spencer Lamar (Katlyn), and Teri (Tony) Enderle, Mitchell and Ava, stepson Earnest (Michelle) Bourdeau and six children, stepdaughter Audry Kennedy and three children, as well as two step great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers Butch (Mary Ann), Ron, Len (Tammy), sister Marianne (Joe) Slovinsky; uncle, Rudy Bruno; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Richard loved being surrounded by his family, always the first to lend a helping hand and ready with a joke to make you laugh. He loved Polka Sundays and would listen to the radio while dancing and singing along with his wife, Deb. We will forever miss the "Happy Polka Sunday" texts! He had the biggest heart and a sense of humor that touched anyone who had the pleasure of being in his company. He enjoyed hosting his many friends and family over the years and was always the life of the party. If you were lucky enough to meet Richard, you surely never forgot him.

Richard retired from General Motors, where he worked as a tool and die maker in Sandusky, Ohio. He was an avid deer hunter and classic car lover. Deer season was a time Richard looked forward to every year, spending the week with his three brothers, favorite brother-in-law, and other family and friends, hunting, playing cards, nonstop eating, and laughing till they cried. Along with these passions, he was a member of St. Mary Mother of God parish in Yatesboro where he enjoyed singing in the choir and looked forward to volunteering in the annual fish fry.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Margaret niece, Darlene, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to niece, Tara Slovinsky for all her love and support throughout Richard's illness. We are forever grateful.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to AseraCare Hospice, Johnstown, Pa., or Four Footed Friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro. Friends and family will be received one-hour prior. Masks must be worn inside the church.

Burial will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.

For more information, visit: carsonboyer.com