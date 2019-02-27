Home

Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-545-9464
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Richard L. "Rick" Beck, 68, of Kittanning, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at UPMC St Margaret's.

He was born April 16, 1950, in Kittanning, to the late John Oliver and the late Kathryn (Klingensmith) Beck.

He was a lifelong resident of the area, attended Ford City High School and was employed by Eljer for more than 30 years until he retired in 2006, then Barker Bus Company.

He was a member of the Crooked Creek Presbyterian Church. He was an avid hunter in his younger years and most recently enjoyed watching game shows and westerns while doing his crossword puzzles in the company of his "little girl", Maggie.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carol (Schultz) Beck, whom he married on July 7, 1973; two sons, Chris and Cory Beck, of Kittanning; sisters, Karen Sagath, of Irwin, Ruth Daugherty, Deborah Baum, and Tami Beck, all of Ford Cliff, in addition to several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Beck; and sisters, Connie Svezney and Janet Fox.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the Bauer Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Marty Neal officiating. Interment will be held in the Crooked Creek Presbyterian Cemetery, Ford City. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to Rick's family or view a video tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

