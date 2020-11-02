Richard L. "Red" Hand, 90, of Ford City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Our Family Home.

He was born April 22, 1930, in Ford City, to Michael and Mary Walbert Hand.

Richard was retired from PPG Industries in Ford City. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War. A member of Christ Prince of Peace Parish, he was a member of the Holy Name Society. His other memberships included Ford City Eagles and Ford City Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoyed gardening and Notre Dame football.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Henrietta Retzer Hand; daughter, Kathy and Ken Markilinski, of Ford City; sons, Rick and Melissa Hand, of Ford City and Michael Hand, of Syracuse, Ind.; grandchildren, Ryan and Melissa Hand, Sydney Hand, Chad Markilinski, Andrea Markilinski, Kyle Hand and Jacob Hand; and great-granddaughter, Ava Hand.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Margie Hand and Mildred Hand; and two brothers, John Hand and Michael Hand.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Mantini Funeral Home, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.

A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with the Rev. Alan Polczynski as celebrant.

Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.