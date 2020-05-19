Richard Lavern Ion, 79, of Adrian, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.He was born April 30, 1941, at home in Manorville, to the late Leroy and Gladys (Krantz) Ion.He was a lifelong resident of the area. Richard started working as a truck driver then became a coal miner and retired after 25 years.Richard was a member of the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Dept. and the United Mine Workers.He liked to fish, hunt and ride his four wheeler with his dog, Coal, to accompany him. He was friendly with everyone he met. Offer him a cup of coffee and he will be your friend. Richard enjoyed the country life by riding his four wheeler through the woods and around the neighborhood.He was survived by his wife, Bonnie (Rickel) Ion, of Kittanning; daughter, Katherine McKain, of Adrian; daughter, Christine Soul, of Kittanning; daughter, Theresa Ion, of Kittanning; daughter, Jennifer Ion, of Sharpsburg; daughter, Sharon Ion, of Adrian; brother, Russell Clair (Linda) Ion, of Kittanning; brother, Eugene Ion, of Wheatland; brother, David (Kaye) Ion, of Hudson, Ohio; sister, Joan Lemmon, of Bradys Bend; sister, Mary (Charles) Judge, of Sherrett; sister, Linda Gaggini, of Mercer; sister, Jean Rupp, of Wyoming; sister, Sally Collar, of East Brady; 10 grandchildren: Virginia L. (Randy) Bargerstock, Linda M. Roberson, Kristen Ion; Natasha Martin, Tiffany Martin, Alexandra "Allie" McKain, Nick Cogswell, Jasmine Ion, Courtney Sines and Dylin Sines; 11 great-grandchildren: Desirae, AJ, Randall, Grace, Rylin, CJ, Paul, RJ, Kaleb, Mason and Louis; uncle, Delton Ion; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; half sister, Margaret; twin siblings at birth; sister-in-law, Josephine Gaggini Ion; and brother in-law, Robert Lemmon.Private services were held at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning, with Pastor Sue Foster officiating. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Leader Times on May 19, 2020.