Richard Norwood Rearick, 88, of Kittanning, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center.

He was born Aug. 2, 1931, in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, the son of Lewis Earl and C. Lucille (Lawton) Rearick.

Richard honorably served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War and then for 47 years he worked for Operating Engineers Local No. 66.

He was a member of the Grace Presbyterian Church in Kittanning. Richard was very active in the community, holding memberships at the Seneca Lodge No. 805, Coudersport Consistory 32nd Degree, Jaffa Shrine, ROJ Ct. 70, The Q, Lil Vet Unit and the Legion of Honor.

He was also a life-long member of the BPOE No. 203, American Legion and was a former member of the Kittanning Township Fire Company. Richard enjoyed being outdoors and his favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing.

Family was paramount in his life, and he loved traveling with his wife, Mary, and gocart racing with his children.

He will be greatly missed by his sons, Bruce N. Rearick and Alan B. Rearick and wife, Renee, all of Kittanning; daughter, Valerie D. Walker and husband, Sam, of Ford City; grandchildren, Keith N. Rearick, of Rural Valley and Reanna N. Rearick, of Kittanning; four great-grandchildren; brother, L. Vaughn Rearick, of Elderton; sisters: Janet L. Rearick and husband, Donald, of Elderton, A. Fay Suttles, of Harmony, G. Avalyn Calarie, of Kittanning; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 63 years, Mary E. Rearick, whom he married March 14, 1953 and who died Jan. 12, 2016; and a brotherin law, Robert Calarie.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.

Additional visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dana Wilmot officiating.

Burial will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.

Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's honor to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

