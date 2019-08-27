Home

Richard P. Hanson

Richard P. Hanson Obituary

Richard P. Hanson, 84, of Worthington, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Sugar Creek Rest Personal Care Home.

He was born on Feb. 13, 1935, to Sam and Mary (Adams) Hanson in Cleveland, Ohio.

Richard worked as an appliance technician in Florida.

Richard is survived by his wife, Mablene (Woods) Hanson; two sons, Ed Hanson, of Orlando, Fla., and David Hanson, of Florida; daughter, Wendy Hanson, of Florida; granddaughter, Alicia Jones, of Tampa, Fla.; five brothers; and one sister.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private services were requested by the family and entrusted to Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Rural Valley. www.carsonboyer.com.

