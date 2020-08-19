Richard P. "Raw" Kijowski, 71, of Ford City, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born March 25, 1949, in the Kittanning Hospital, to Paul "K.J." and Thresa Coccia Kijowski.

Richard was a quality supervisor with Cooper Standard Automotive with 17 years of service. Then, he was employed with the Armstrong School District for eight years.

Richard was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard.

He was a member of Christ Prince of Peace Parish, Ford City.

His other memberships included Ford City Sportsmen's Club and American Society for Quality Control.

Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing and going to Lou's Camp and also liked Sunday evening car rides and stopping for ice cream. He enjoyed Sunday night beer club with his buddies. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two grandsons.

He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include his wife, Eileen Manenski Kijowski, whom he married Sept. 2, 1972; son, Chad M. and Lori Fichthorn Kijowski, of Ford Cliff; two grandsons, Carter and Isaac; brother, Paul and Sue W. Kijowski, of Ford Cliff; sister, Karen and Ronald Coleman, of Ford City; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held for family and close friends from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.

A Prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m.

Friday in the funeral home followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with Father Alan Grote officiating.

Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery.