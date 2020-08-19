1/
Richard P. "Raw" Kijowski
1949 - 2020
Richard P. "Raw" Kijowski, 71, of Ford City, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born March 25, 1949, in the Kittanning Hospital, to Paul "K.J." and Thresa Coccia Kijowski.

Richard was a quality supervisor with Cooper Standard Automotive with 17 years of service. Then, he was employed with the Armstrong School District for eight years.

Richard was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard.

He was a member of Christ Prince of Peace Parish, Ford City.

His other memberships included Ford City Sportsmen's Club and American Society for Quality Control.

Richard enjoyed hunting and fishing and going to Lou's Camp and also liked Sunday evening car rides and stopping for ice cream. He enjoyed Sunday night beer club with his buddies. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two grandsons.

He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include his wife, Eileen Manenski Kijowski, whom he married Sept. 2, 1972; son, Chad M. and Lori Fichthorn Kijowski, of Ford Cliff; two grandsons, Carter and Isaac; brother, Paul and Sue W. Kijowski, of Ford Cliff; sister, Karen and Ronald Coleman, of Ford City; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held for family and close friends from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.

A Prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m.

Friday in the funeral home followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with Father Alan Grote officiating.

Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
AUG
21
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Christ, Prince of Peace Parish
1 entry
August 19, 2020
DEDICATED AND RELIABLE! SPECIAL PART OF THE TEAM THAT MADE "5 RUBBER" (COOPER STANDARD) A SUCCESS AND HELP MAKE IT AN ENJOYABLE ENVIRONMENT. FORTUNATE TO HAVE KNOW HIM!
JOHN MOCHEL
John Mochel
