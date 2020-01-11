|
Richard Paul "Dick" Gainor, 79, of Riverside, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
He was born on March 10, 1940, to the late Fred and Faye (Hockenberry) Gainor in Putneyville.
Dick retired from the U.S. Air Force as a CMSGT after 26 years of service. He entered into Civil Service at WPAFB for 17 years shortly after.
On Sept. 30, 1961, he married Roberta "Bobbie" Gainor (Sanoba).
He was a member of St. Helen's Parish.
Dick is survived by his six loving children: Robert and wife, Louise Gainor, Richard and wife, Kristel Gainor, Pamela and husband, Robert Turpin, Pete and wife, Kim Gainor, Anita and husband, Kendal Peck and Anthony Gainor; 15 grandchildren: Richard, Amber, Austin, Megan, Benjamin, Jonathan, Victoria, Samson, Rachel, Jacob, Adam, Leah, Brian, Jason and Courtney; great- grandson, Lucas, and one on the way; and a host of other loving family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Gainor; siblings: Anna Kathryn Twombly, Geraldine Acerni, Mable Pore, Mary DiGregorio, Joanne Goldgen, E. Jack Gainor, J. Patrick Gainor and John Gainor; and son-in-law, David Porter.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Newcomer North Dayton Chapel (4104 Needmore Road), from 5-8 p.m. Family will receive visitors Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at 9 a.m. at St. Helen Parish in Riverside, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial follows at 10 a.m. Burial immediately after Mass at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn, Ohio. Donations are suggested to , in Dick's memory. Condolences may be left online at www.NewcomerDayton.com.