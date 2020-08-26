1/
Richard Reefer
Richard Reefer, 76, of Kittanning, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at ACMH Hospital, where he was receiving in-patient hospice care.

Richard was born on Oct. 21, 1943, in Bryan, Pa., to John and Pearl Reefer.

He served in the U.S. Navy and was employed by various companies, most recently Amazon Distribution Center in Sewickley, Pa. He also owned his own business called Josler Video Systems. Richard enjoyed trips to casinos, raising tomatoes in his garden and bowling at King Lanes.

In addition to his parents, he preceded in death by his wife, Susie Reefer; and sister, Maxine Barrett.

He is survived by his daughter, Jolena (Matthew) VanMeter; granddaughter, Morgan; sister, Janice Cogley; sister-in- law, Judy Atherton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service for Richard was held by the family at Cochran Cemetery. The Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning, is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at: snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
