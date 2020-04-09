|
Richard "Ricky" Ryan, 66, of Kittanning, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday April 5, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born June 15, 1953, in French Camp, Calif. to Ruby Nell (Freeman) and Willis Lonnie "Bill" Pinion.
Ricky was a Vietnam War veteran.
Survivors include half-siblings Brenda Patterson of Oklahoma City, Okla., Patty Priest of Oklahoma City, Okla., Randy and Leslie Patterson of Tulsa, Okla.; daughters Julie Bloxham of Oklahoma City, Carley Joy and Dylan Sustaire of Fallbrook, Calif., Haley Dawn Bloxham of Oklahoma City; two great-granddaughters Emmary and Jaycee Tucker of Oklahoma City; daughter Autumn Ryan and fiancé Chris Anthony, grandsons Chris, Jr., Ethan, Jacob, Zachary, all of Kittanning; daughter Amanda Ryan, grandchildren Jeremy Delp and Leah Hilton-Dopson of Kittanning.
He worked for Panella Trucking, and had a profound love for country and bluegrass music, especially Reba McEntire, and loved to walk everywhere. He was finally able to see all three of his daughters together before he passed. Throughout his service, truck driving career, and life in general, he knew many folks and touched their lives, family and friends alike.
He was predeceased by his mother and half brother Rodger Coil.
Many thanks go to the many wonderful staff members at Quality Life Services-Chicora Nursing Home, UPMC Mercy Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
The family will hold a private visitation and funeral service at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.
For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.