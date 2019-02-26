Richard "Chuck" Taylor, 41, of Kittanning, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at his home. He was born March 23, 1977, in Indiana County, Pa., the son of Charles Richard and Christine (Toth) Taylor. Chuck was a 1995 graduate of Northern Cambria County High School. He then received his degree in Criminology at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Chuck attended the Faith Baptist Church and he was employed as a mechanic for WyoTech in Blairsville. He was an avid classic car collector and had a large collection of cars. Chuck enjoyed working on cars and was a member of the Kit-Han- Ne Car Club. Chuck's greatest moments were those spent with his wife, Tracey, and their son, Joseph, and together they listened to 80's music, played video games, watched movies, took long walks, and traveled. They also shared a passion for trains and enjoyed attending train shows. Chuck will best be remembered for the love he had for his son, Joseph, who was his best friend. His memory will be cherished by his wife, Tracey (Lockard) Taylor, whom he married Sept. 26, 2001; a son, Joseph Paul Taylor at home; daughter, Cheyenne Taylor-Sherry; a step-brother, Michael Kakabar, Jr.; a step-sister, Lisa Kakabar; mother, Christine (Toth) Taylor and husband, Michael Kakabar, of Northern Cambria; and father-in-law and mother in-law, Randy and Kathy (Weiss) Lockard, of Shelocta. He was preceded in death by his father; and a brother, Joseph Taylor. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton. Additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the funeral home with the Pastor Tom Rose officiating. Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send an online condolence to Chuck's family or view a video tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.