Richard William Earl, Jr.

4/28/1965 - 10/8/2020

On Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, as a new day began, Richard W. Earl, Jr. awoke as he did most days, up before dawn with a full day of work as an electrician at Resco, living life on his terms, with determination in his heart and filling the air with his roar of laughter. Unbeknownst to Rich or his family, this would be his last day on the Earth he roamed, as the gentle giant gained his wings when the Lord called him home into his eternal care.

There was never a dull moment with Rich, traveling, exploring and daring all he knew to push all boundaries. Rich may not have been the man behind the camera, but he was the family's sneakiest photo bomber and prankster alongside his younger brother and truest friend, Shawn. Rich carried an ease making conversations with anyone he met along the way, likely due to a heart as genuine and generous as his smile. Rich kept us guessing with his next move, usually causing a chuckle during an inopportune moment, or surprising us with insightful wisdom when we least expected. Up until his tragic departure, his sense of humor remained with the memories he shared and his continued stories that would sometimes surprise us with the level of truth behind the craziest exaggeration.

Richie Earl was a graduate of Kittanning High School in 1983, with a reputation as an award-winning wrestler. Rich moved on to become a certified electrician through Penn State University. Rich was a talented wood crafter and the go-to the guy with any automotive project. His hobbies included hunting, love/hate relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers, traveling, camping, cracking a cold one and playing cornhole with his many cousins.

Those who were familiar with Rich, recognized his proudest moments involved the time spent with his family, especially those that included his three sons: Rick, Nathan and Noah. As much as he loved to brag about his sons, he was his happiest spending time with his grandchildren, Narissa and Blaze, driving them in Pap's big truck. Rich never missed a chance to attend magnificent and momentous occasions, always the boisterous life of the party. He was a member of the American Legion sharing his grilling expertise with club functions, lending a hand to those in need without a second thought.

Rich is survived by his wife, Kelly (Ballock) Earl; children of his first marriage with Kathy (Miller) Tanner: Rickie (Katelyn) Earl, Nathan (Misty) Earl and Noah Earl; grandchildren, Narissa and Blaze Earl; his parents, Richard and Ida Ruth Earl, of Kittanning; brother, Shawn (Cherie) Earl; nieces: Carrie Schaub, Kayla (Shawn) Slagle and Shannon Earl; and only nephew, Derek Earl; great nieces/nephews, Kaleb and Shauna Slagle, Mikahi; step-sons, Cody Ballock and Garrett (Krissy) Farinelli; numerous aunts, uncles; and cousins, spread throughout the United States, all held deeply in his heart like extended siblings.

Rich is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Meda Earl (Minerva, Ohio); maternal grandparents, Herman and Marie Mohney (Kittanning, Pa.); and only sister, Wendy Schaub.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sam Piper officiating. Interment will be in Kittanning Cemetery.