Rickey Lee Shay, 66, of Kittanning, went to rest in the arms of our Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at H.J. Heinz VA Campus, Aspinwall.
He was born Oct. 14, 1953, in Kittanning, to John, Jr. and Beverly E. Hockenberry Shay.
Rickey graduated from Ford City High School in 1971, and entered the United States Service Navy Division. He served in the early 1970s in the "Seabees" and he was the youngest member and was nicknamed "Babybee." Remembering this made him smile, many times through the years.
Rickey worked at PPG Industries, before settling on his luxury roofing/contracting career. He enjoyed working for himself and traveled from Pennsylvania to Maine, performing carpentry work.
He was an avid Harley Rider and enjoyed the freedom of the road.
Rickey lived life to the fullest and on his own terms. He was a kind soul and was loved by many. He said many times, that he "lived like a king."
Rickey will be sadly missed by his father, John Shay, Jr., of Kittanning; brothers, Dr. Dennis Shay, of Orangeburg, S.C., and Randy Shay, of Kittanning; and sisters, Brenda Stull-Placek (Richard), of Worthington, and Mindy Shay, of Kittanning.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Beverly E. Shay; and brother, Jeffrey James Shay.
Per Rickey's request, there will be no viewing. Family requests donations be made to Sacred Souls Sanctuary, 304 Monterey Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.