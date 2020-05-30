Rickie Lee Boarts, 61, of Ford City, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his residence.He was born Dec. 28, 1958, in Kittanning, a son of Dale L. Boarts, Sr. and Rose Marie (Wyant) Boarts.He worked in construction and was retired from the U.S. Army, serving 20 years.Rickie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tinkering around the house.Survivors include his mother, Rose Marie Boarts; brothers, Dale Boarts, Jr. (Dianne), Gary Boarts (Carol), Randy Boarts (Kimberly); sisters, Lisa Byrd (David) and Linda Peace (Steve); and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his father, Dale L. Boarts, Sr.; and his wife, Shirley Boarts. Private services were held at the funeral home with Rev. Barbara Love officiating, followed by interment in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.Arrangements are under the care of the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Leader Times on May 30, 2020.