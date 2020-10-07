1/
Rita A. Juart
1944 - 2020
Rita A. Juart, 75, of Home (South Mahoning Township) passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on Nov. 1, 1944, to George and Catherine (Gundy) Slovinsky in Sagamore.

Rita is survived by her husband of 57 years, Eugene T. Juart, Sr.; two sons, Eugene T., Jr. (Sharon) Juart, of Marchand, Pa. and Jeffrey A. (Kathy Koons) Juart, of Home, Pa.; a daughter, Annette (Kevin) Frantz, of Indiana; three grandchildren: Samantha, Shelly and Zack; two great-grandsons, Preston and Jensen; a sister, Catherine Lewis, of Michigan; and a brother, Joe Slovinsky, of Sagamore.

She was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers:

Delmas, John, Paul, Donald, George, Steve and David Slovinsky; and a sister, Lillian Krecota.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the SS Cosmas & Damian Roman Catholic Church, 616 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, with Father David Renne officiating.

Burial will take place in the St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery, Sagamore.

Memorial contributions can be made to the VNA of Indiana County.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.carsonboyer.com



Published in Leader Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
SS Cosmas & Damian Roman Catholic Church,
