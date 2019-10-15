|
|
Rita Lou Hawk Carroll, born in Kittanning, on April 26, 1932, to the late Ben and Marybelle Claypoole Hawk went to be with her Lord in Waterford, Mich., on Sept. 26, 2019, surrounded by her children.
When a member of the Worthington Baptist Church, she cheerfully served as a Sunday school teacher and pianist. A 1950 high school graduate of Kittanning High School and a 1954 graduate of Bob Jones University, she moved to Pontiac, Mich. and taught at Emmanuel Christian School. She married the late Donald Carroll in 1958.They were blessed to have five children; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by three nieces; one nephew; and her two sisters, also formerly of Kittanning, Mary Virginia Hawk (Dick) Buchanan and L. Kay Hawk.
She was predeceased by one grandchild.
The Rev. Jery Boritzki, her pastor at New Beginning Baptist Church, Waterford, Mich., officiated her service on Oct. 1, 2019. She was buried at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Mich. Memorials may be made to The Gideon's International. Condolences can be sent to the family at legacy.com.