Robert A. "Auger" Bowser
1950 - 2020
Robert A. "Auger" Bowser, 69, of Apollo, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in the emergency room at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

Born Dec. 4, 1950, in Kittanning, he was a son of the late Kenneth R. and Luella J. (Kline) Bowser.

Bob was the maintenance manager for all of the Bowser Automotive dealerships. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley Davidson and being at camp. He also loved doing carpentry work. Bob will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his son, Jeriamy Bowser, of Apollo; his daughter, Chastity (Ritch) Bucher, of Rocky Mount, N.C.; his grandchildren: Summer Hartman, and Brianna and Skylin Bucher; a greatgreat grandchild, Taylynn Moore; his brother, Gary K. (Barbara) Bowser, of Murrysville; and two nephews, Gary K. Bowser, Jr., and Kurt M. Bowser.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Sewell.

There will be no public visitation or services.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home in Ford City.

To share memories and condolences, please visit www.welchfh.com.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
