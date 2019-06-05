Robert Ardell Lowry, 93, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., formerly of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, on Hilton Head Island, S.C. He was born on July 6, 1925, in Applewold Borough, Armstrong County, to Robert and Nellie Lightner Lowry. Bob graduated from Kittanning High School, enlisted in the Air Force in 1943, and was trained as a bombardier navigator on the B-17 Bomber. He left service in 1945, at the end of World War II and enrolled at Slippery Rock State Teachers College under the GI Bill. While there, he earned a degree in Mathematics and met his lifelong partner, Donna Mae Beck. Bob and Donna were married in 1947, and upon Bob's graduation moved to Kane, Pa., where he taught high school math and became the principal of Kane High School. He earned a Master's degree from Penn State University and a PhD from the University of Pittsburgh. In 1957, Bob returned to his alma mater to become the Director of Admissions and he continued the rest of his career at Slippery Rock in various roles. He served as Acting President in 1968, and retired in 1981, as Dean of the Graduate School. Bob and Donna were devoted to their careers and advocates for the importance of education. After retirement, Bob and Donna moved to Florida, and then in 1996, to Whispering Pines, N.C., where he was a member of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church and the Country Club of Whispering Pines. He moved to Hilton Head Island in 2018. Bob enjoyed golf into his 90s and his friendly, weekly poker games, but his true joy was his family, who he loved and supported unconditionally. Bob was preceded in death by Donna, his wife of 69 years until her death in 2017, brothers, Daryl, Richard, and Donald, and son-in-law, James Maira. He is survived by his daughter, Christine Lowry McKeag and husband, Floyd, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., his daughter, Margaret Lowry Maira, of Santa Fe, N. M., grandson, Mark McKeag and wife, Amy, of Newton, Mass., granddaughter, Jessica Maira, of Wilmington, N.C., grandson, Andrew Maira, of Greenville, S.C., great-granddaughters, Tess and Eliana McKeag, of Newton, Mass., sister, Donna Beynon, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and sisters-in-law Nita Lowry, of Mason, Ohio, and Joyce Lowry, of Kittanning. There will be a memorial service celebrating Bob's life at St. Andrew by the Sea United Methodist Church on Hilton Head Island on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to ROTC Scholarships at the Lowry Center of Slippery Rock University (payable to SRU Foundation), 104 Maltby Ave., Suite 100, Slippery Rock, PA 16057 or Brownson Church (PW Scholarship Fund), 330 S. May St., Southern Pines, NC 28387.