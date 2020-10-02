1/
Robert Bruce Dunn
Robert Bruce Dunn, 72, of Rural Valley, died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit of Concordia in Cabot.

He was born on Dec. 1, 1947, in Kittanning, to the late William B. and Norma Dunn.

He was a 1965 graduate of Kittanning High School. Robert was a vehicle salesman for Walker Motor Co. He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Army and was of the Protestant faith. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, car shows, riding in his Jeep, golfing, Ding-A-Lings ball games, spending time with his dogs and mostly time spent with his family and friends watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers play. Robert cherished and loved the Rural Valley community and all the dear friends he made there.

He is survived by his two brothers, Raymond Dunn and wife, Genelle, of Kittanning and Rick Dunn and wife, Annette, of Templeton. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Norma Dunn.

There will be no viewing or services for Robert.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

The Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning, is assisting the family with their arrangements.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com



Published in Leader Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
