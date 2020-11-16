1/
Robert C. Ramer
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert C. Ramer, 89, of Rural Valley, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on May 30, 1931, to Samuel and Georgiana (Ball) Ramer in Yatesboro, Pa. Robert worked 39 years as a Caster for Eljer Plumbingware, Ford City.

He was a member of St. Paul's Congregational Church, Pine Creek Sportsmen's Club, and the Junior Order of Mechanics.

Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, traveling, eating out, rides up north, going for ice cream, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He was an Army Veteran, serving in Germany, during the Korean Conflict.

Robert is survived by his high school sweetheart, Bonnie (Boyer) Ramer, who he married Nov. 20, 1954; two daughters, Kimberly (Jeff) Dorsey of Rural Valley and Lisa (Tony) Delpra of Shelocta; granddaughter, Kristy (Jim) Fought of Elderton; grandson, Kregg Smith of Odenton, Md.; great-granddaughter, London Rose Smith; and three sisters, Ruth Ann Stone and Wanda Serenas, both of E. Lake, Ohio, and Nancy (Bob) Croyle of Worthington.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Samuel, George C., and Donald Ramer.

Visitation were held Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley, Pa. Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Tim Lewis, officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.

Burial will take place in the Harkleroad Cemetery with full military honors.

All CDC guidelines will be followed.carsonboyer.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved