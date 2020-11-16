Robert C. Ramer, 89, of Rural Valley, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on May 30, 1931, to Samuel and Georgiana (Ball) Ramer in Yatesboro, Pa. Robert worked 39 years as a Caster for Eljer Plumbingware, Ford City.

He was a member of St. Paul's Congregational Church, Pine Creek Sportsmen's Club, and the Junior Order of Mechanics.

Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, traveling, eating out, rides up north, going for ice cream, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He was an Army Veteran, serving in Germany, during the Korean Conflict.

Robert is survived by his high school sweetheart, Bonnie (Boyer) Ramer, who he married Nov. 20, 1954; two daughters, Kimberly (Jeff) Dorsey of Rural Valley and Lisa (Tony) Delpra of Shelocta; granddaughter, Kristy (Jim) Fought of Elderton; grandson, Kregg Smith of Odenton, Md.; great-granddaughter, London Rose Smith; and three sisters, Ruth Ann Stone and Wanda Serenas, both of E. Lake, Ohio, and Nancy (Bob) Croyle of Worthington.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Samuel, George C., and Donald Ramer.

Visitation were held Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley, Pa. Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Tim Lewis, officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.

Burial will take place in the Harkleroad Cemetery with full military honors.

All CDC guidelines will be followed.