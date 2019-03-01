Robert Carl "Bubbles" Emmonds, 79, of Copenhagen, Denmark, formerly of Ford City, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

He was born Jan. 28, 1940, in Manor Township, to the late Dick and Anna (Best) Emmonds.

Robert joined the Army in 1958, serving as a parachute jumper in the Infantry Division. He often participated in aerial shows for European royalty. That was how he met his future wife, Jane Nielson, of Denmark. After he was discharged from the Army, they married and moved to Copenhagen, Denmark, where he worked at a tool and dye shop until his retirement.

He enjoyed camping, gardening, bicycling, and playing "bowls", or bocce, as we know it.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Emmonds; two daughters, Dianna Emmonds (Soern Hermanson) and Christina Emmonds; three granddaughters, Catrin, Melanie, and Isabella; two great-granddaughters, Millie and Sophia; a sister, Sandra Gispanski, of Kittanning; two brothers, Gary (Joan) Emmonds, of Ford City, and Roger (Deborah) Emmonds, of Sarver; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Christian Emmonds.

Services and interment were held in Denmark. Welch Funeral Home in Ford City is assisting the family with local arrangements.