Robert "Flake" Dale Atherton, 61, of Templeton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 12, 1959, in Templeton, to Ira Lee "Snowball" and Dorma Lorraine "Sis" Crissman Atherton.

Robert was a mechanical technician with Herkules/KPM with 26 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, listening to music and the outdoors. He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle (Johns) Atherton; son, Robert "Bobby" Atherton, Jr., of Templeton and his girlfriend, Alexandra "Lexie" Bottomley; four grandchildren: Austin, Ryleigh, Ryder and Riverlyn; four sisters: Delores (Ernie) Beck, of Kittanning, Pa., Janet (Joe) Fox, of Templeton, Pa., Shirley Luke, of Navarre, Fla. and Betty (Steve) Moistner, of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private memorial services will be held.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.