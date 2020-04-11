|
Robert E. Boyer, 86, of Kittanning, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 10, 1933, in Kittanning, the son of Harry O. and Gladys M. (Cravener) Boyer.
Robert was a resident of Kittanning all his life and graduated from Elderton High School. In 1952, he started working for Agway in Indiana, and held the assistant manager position for more than 40 years, until he retired. Robert honorably served his country for two years as a member of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Plumcreek Church of the Brethren and served the congregation as treasurer for a number of years. Robert enjoyed hunting and camping by spending time at his camp in Medix Run. He also liked playing golf, bowling and woodworking.
His memory will be cherished by his sons, Larry R. Boyer and wife, Silvia, of St. Clairsville, Ohio, and Barry Lynn Boyer and wife, Tammy, of Ford City; daughters, Diana Leigh Arbuckle and husband, Jim, of Elderton, and Lori Ann Altman and husband, William, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Bernard Doyle Boyer and wife, Linda, of Kittanning.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Anna Mae Boyer, whom he married Aug. 1, 1953, and who died March 25, 2015; and infant son, Gary Lynn Boyer.
Funeral services will be privately held followed by a burial in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton. Contributions may be made in Robert's memory to the Plumcreek Church of the Brethren, 3087 Dutch Run Road, Shelocta, PA 15774. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence to Robert's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.