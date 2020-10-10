Robert E. Lasher, 92, of Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 17, 1927, to the late Robert and Dorothy Lasher.

He was retired from Allegheny Ludlum after 30 years. Robert was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer in the South Pacific in the Philippines. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Manorville. His other memberships included Masonic Lodge 244 in Kittanning, Coudersport Consistory, life member of the NRA, life member of Ford City Sportsmen's Club, the VFW in Kittanning and the American Legion in Ford City. Robert enjoyed camping, hunting fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, guns and collecting hats. He was a craftsman of many traits.

Survivors include his daughter, Linda Lasher; granddaughters, Wendy Stapleton Whepley and husband, Rick "Curly," and Amanda Wadding and husband, Jay; great-grandchildren: Ashley McCoy, Kevin McEwen and Aspin Wadding; and a greatgreat grandchild, Ayara Sage Godson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margret Lasher; a daughter, Robin Lasher; and a brother, Tom Lasher.

Friends will be received from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional viewing will be held on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Eric Damon officiating.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Robert's honor to Grace Lutheran Church, 708 Water St., Manorville, PA 16226.

