Robert E. "Bob" Schrecongost, 72, of Fenelton, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Kane Glen Hazel Nursing Home, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Bob was born Aug. 17, 1947, in Kittanning, Pa., to Henry R. & Evelyn A. (Hollenbaugh) Schrecongost.
He was a mechanic and a Vietnam-era U.S. Army veteran.
Bob was a devoted member of New Testament Baptist Church in Butler, Pa., where he assisted with grounds keeping maintenance.
He enjoyed watching and participating in racing at Lernerville Speedway and going out to eat.
Bob spent time reading his Bible, witnessing to many people. He loved the Lord, his parents and his family.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Evelyn A. Schrecongost, of Fenelton; three sisters: Barbara E. Schrecongost of Fenelton, Carolyn (Walter) Mazar of Butler, and Marlene (Charles) Twentier of Fenelton; a brother, Henry "Verne" (Deborah) Schrecongost of Chicora; nieces and nephews including: Randy and Brian Schrecongost of Butler, Ron (Jessica) Twentier of Harrisville, Jennifer (Matthew) McCorkle of Sarver, and Jessica (Kyle) Smith of Saxonburg; along with great nieces and nephews, including: Gracie Smith, Colton and Mallory Twentier, and John Henry McCorkle.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Henry Robert Schrecongost; and infant brother, Donald Leroy Schrecongost.
Family and friends will be received on from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington, Pa. Additional viewing will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in the Worthington Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Brian Lott officiating. Burial will follow in the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Cemetery.
